Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $355.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $260.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ciena to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Evercore set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.38.

Get Ciena alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Stock Down 13.0%

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $299.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ciena has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $365.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $5,300,631.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,747,625.85. This trade represents a 18.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,921,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,746.52. The trade was a 47.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,235 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,890. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 103,199 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,747,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ciena by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,102,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,300,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Key Ciena News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.