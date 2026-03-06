South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 714.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,984. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of KDP opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

