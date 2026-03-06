Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $8.52 on Friday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,000. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,178,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $12,734,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Avantor this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary: a Yahoo Finance piece notes analysts are resetting fair‑value targets for Avantor as expectations shift; this may accelerate further target/estimate revisions by other firms. How The Avantor (AVTR) Story Is Shifting As Analysts Reset Fair Value Targets

Analysts and commentary: a Yahoo Finance piece notes analysts are resetting fair‑value targets for Avantor as expectations shift; this may accelerate further target/estimate revisions by other firms. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research placed AVTR on its Strong Sell list and cut multiple EPS forecasts (examples): Q1 2026 0.20 → 0.17, Q2 2026 0.23 → 0.20, Q3 2026 0.23 → 0.21, FY2026 0.89 → 0.81; FY2027 1.00 → 0.82 and several 2027 quarter cuts (Q2 2027 to 0.16, Q3/Q4 2027 to ~0.23/0.22). The research team now models FY2028 at $0.84 — materially below the consensus ~$1.06 — signaling weaker near‑term earnings expectations and increased downside pressure. New Strong Sell Stocks for March 5th

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.