Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,649 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

