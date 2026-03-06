Insider Selling: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $75,067.02 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $75,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fawwad Qureshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Fawwad Qureshi sold 4,645 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $118,958.45.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Trupanion had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 44.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trupanion from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

