Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,224 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 0.6% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,166,000 after buying an additional 622,409 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,920,000 after buying an additional 483,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.26 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

