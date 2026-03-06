TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Millrose Properties were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $18,093,000.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Millrose Properties Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of MRP opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Millrose Properties had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 67.42%.The business had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Millrose Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRP

Millrose Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.