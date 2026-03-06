Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $75.14 Million Stake in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864,658 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.14% of National Bank worth $75,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 131.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the third quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other National Bank news, insider John Steinmetz bought 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.41 per share, with a total value of $1,002,122.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 536,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,630.64. The trade was a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE NBHC opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $99.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.48 million. National Bank had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

