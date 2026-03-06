Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 173,566 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace worth $64,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,742,000 after acquiring an additional 104,207 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,288,000 after purchasing an additional 521,180 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% during the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 76.3% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $252.20 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $267.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.31. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial set a $258.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

