iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $373.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $382.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.20 and its 200-day moving average is $369.99.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
