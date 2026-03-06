Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,063,775 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 29th total of 1,233,427 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 482,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $289.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.14. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.93. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $298.12.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $204,802.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,417.59. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $248.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.18.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

