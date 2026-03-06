IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,848 and last traded at GBX 2,830, with a volume of 1968580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,752.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMI has been the topic of several research reports. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,760 price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMI from GBX 2,850 to GBX 2,960 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,670.71.

IMI Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.92. The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,727.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,486.68.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 132.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current year.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

