Head to Head Review: TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) vs. The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and TOP Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 20.40% 11.87% 1.23% TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and TOP Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 5 15 0 2.67 TOP Financial Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $234.44, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and TOP Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $34.00 billion 2.52 $6.94 billion $16.59 12.80 TOP Financial Group $3.33 million 11.23 -$5.97 million N/A N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOP Financial Group has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of TOP Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of TOP Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats TOP Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, digital channels, ATMs, and through phone-based customer contact centers. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement plan fiduciary investment services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About TOP Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. TOP Financial Group Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.