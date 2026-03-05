Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Update

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 459,346 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 29th total of 547,995 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 266,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 266,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STC. Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:STC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.12. 55,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.01. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 138.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.