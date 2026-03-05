AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.68 and last traded at $93.16. 8,773,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,856,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.89.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASTS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 2.77.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.The business had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith R. Larson acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,200. This represents a 44.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,015 shares of company stock worth $149,144 and sold 2,344,621 shares worth $163,788,075. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 16.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

