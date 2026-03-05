Short Interest in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Declines By 14.5%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,272,142 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 29th total of 8,508,416 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore set a $215.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total value of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,267,708.43. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $157,357.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,497.76. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

