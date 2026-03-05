Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases £149.45 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sorrell purchased 7 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,135 per share, with a total value of £149.45.

Jonathan Sorrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jonathan Sorrell acquired 7 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,200 per share, for a total transaction of £154.

On Monday, January 5th, Jonathan Sorrell bought 7 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,914 per share, with a total value of £133.98.

Rathbones Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LON RAT traded up GBX 15.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,150.08. The company had a trading volume of 94,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 190.82. Rathbones Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,374 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,124.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,932.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.69.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group ( LON:RAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 170.50 EPS for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

