Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Insider Cathy Pitt Acquires 5,014 Shares

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUKGet Free Report) insider Cathy Pitt bought 5,014 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £9,927.72.

Shares of LON BGUK traded down GBX 0 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 198. 272,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,210. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 155 and a twelve month high of GBX 212. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.95.

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies. 10% of the total asset value of the Trust can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in private companies. Sector and industry weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection.

