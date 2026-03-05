Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Insider Cathy Pitt Acquires 5,014 Shares

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Cathy Pitt bought 5,014 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £9,927.72.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of LON BGUK traded down GBX 0 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 198. 272,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,210. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 155 and a twelve month high of GBX 212. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.95.
About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust
