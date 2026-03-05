Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 350 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $16.70.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.58 million. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., founded in 1717 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a research‐based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and marketing of innovative therapies. With origins as a traditional pharmacy, Ono has grown into a global biopharmaceutical entity focused on delivering new treatment options across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and antiviral diseases. The company conducts comprehensive research programs spanning early drug discovery through to clinical development.

One of Ono’s most recognized products is the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, marketed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb under the trade name Opdivo.

