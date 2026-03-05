Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.10 and last traded at C$24.06, with a volume of 14863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.84.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.25, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$967.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.73%.

Algoma Central Corp owns and operates the fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Waterway. The company’s Canadian flag fleet consists of self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. The company operates its business through six segments that are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean SelfUnloaders, Corporate, Investment Properties, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The company earns revenues from marine operations through contracts of affreightment, time charters, and pool revenue.

