ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,411.21 and last traded at $1,423.54. Approximately 1,473,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,943,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,450.56.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Get ASML alerts:

Positive Sentiment: ASML is pushing beyond EUV lithography into new tools for larger chips and 3D advanced packaging — a structural revenue opportunity that expands addressable market and reduces reliance on a single product line. ASML looks beyond EUV

ASML is pushing beyond EUV lithography into new tools for larger chips and 3D advanced packaging — a structural revenue opportunity that expands addressable market and reduces reliance on a single product line. Positive Sentiment: Market updates confirm ASML plans to push into advanced packaging and larger chip designs — news investors view as a multi-year growth catalyst tied to packaging-driven demand. Market Chatter: ASML Plans Push Into Advanced Packaging

Market updates confirm ASML plans to push into advanced packaging and larger chip designs — news investors view as a multi-year growth catalyst tied to packaging-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, which can support upside by keeping institutional demand intact and signaling analyst confidence in the company’s strategy. ASML gets a buy rating from UBS

UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, which can support upside by keeping institutional demand intact and signaling analyst confidence in the company’s strategy. Positive Sentiment: Regional/industry outlets report ASML is expected to expand equipment offerings for advanced packaging — reinforcing the narrative that the company is diversifying beyond EUV. SMMSn News: ASML expected to expand

Regional/industry outlets report ASML is expected to expand equipment offerings for advanced packaging — reinforcing the narrative that the company is diversifying beyond EUV. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports for early March show zero shares and NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting/data error rather than a meaningful change in bearish positioning; investors should treat these figures cautiously. (Internal short-interest entries)

Short-interest reports for early March show zero shares and NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting/data error rather than a meaningful change in bearish positioning; investors should treat these figures cautiously. (Internal short-interest entries) Negative Sentiment: The stock experienced a decline earlier in the week amid a market uptick (reported ~-1.8%), reflecting short-term volatility and sensitivity to broader market moves; that pullback may have set up the current rebound. ASML stock falls amid market uptick Zacks: ASML stock falls

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Santander lowered ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on shares of ASML and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Trading Up 2.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,335.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,096.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $550.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ASML by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.