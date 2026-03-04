Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0% – What’s Next?

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 2,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.107 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

About Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 52,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

