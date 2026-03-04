Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0% – What’s Next?

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 2,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.
Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.
Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.107 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF
About Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF
The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.