FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.22. Approximately 9,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. XJUN was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

