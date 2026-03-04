Varenne Capital Partners Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Varenne Capital Partners decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,086 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.2% of Varenne Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Michael Burry has taken a new position in Adobe have drawn speculative buying and headlines that boosted sentiment. These are unconfirmed retail/press reports but are being cited as a near-term driver of demand. Adobe Stock (ADBE) Gains 4% Ahead of Earnings. Here’s Why Adobe stock gains on rumors ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry goes long

Reports that Michael Burry has taken a new position in Adobe have drawn speculative buying and headlines that boosted sentiment. These are unconfirmed retail/press reports but are being cited as a near-term driver of demand. Positive Sentiment: Near-term earnings catalyst: Adobe confirmed its Q1 FY2026 earnings release and call for March 12, prompting position‑taking by investors who want exposure to any upside from AI feature monetization or another beat. Adobe to Announce Q1 FY2026 Earnings Results on March 12, 2026

Near-term earnings catalyst: Adobe confirmed its Q1 FY2026 earnings release and call for March 12, prompting position‑taking by investors who want exposure to any upside from AI feature monetization or another beat. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI momentum: Adobe expanded its partnership with WPP around agentic AI workflows and Firefly Foundry integration, reinforcing expectations that Adobe can monetize AI in enterprise marketing and defend its product moat. That partnership is being cited as supportive of revenue durability. Adobe WPP AI Alliance Tests Moat In Enterprise Marketing Workflows

Enterprise AI momentum: Adobe expanded its partnership with WPP around agentic AI workflows and Firefly Foundry integration, reinforcing expectations that Adobe can monetize AI in enterprise marketing and defend its product moat. That partnership is being cited as supportive of revenue durability. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and price‑target landscape is mixed but tilted positive: several buy/outperform ratings remain, median 6‑month price target sits well above current levels — supportive over the medium term but not an immediate catalyst.

Analyst and price‑target landscape is mixed but tilted positive: several buy/outperform ratings remain, median 6‑month price target sits well above current levels — supportive over the medium term but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data published in some feeds shows odd readings (zeros / NaN increases) that appear to be data glitches and are not driving meaningful market pressure. Treat those numbers cautiously.

Short‑interest data published in some feeds shows odd readings (zeros / NaN increases) that appear to be data glitches and are not driving meaningful market pressure. Treat those numbers cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism about heightened AI competition remains a headwind: some analysts warn that easy-to-build AI rivals and faster product threats could pressure Adobe’s creative franchise and long‑term margins. Heightened AI Competition Fuels Analyst Skepticism on Adobe (ADBE)

Analyst skepticism about heightened AI competition remains a headwind: some analysts warn that easy-to-build AI rivals and faster product threats could pressure Adobe’s creative franchise and long‑term margins. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity shows sales by named executives (reported in secondary sources), which some investors view as a minor negative signal on near‑term insider conviction.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $270.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.50. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.28 and a 12 month high of $453.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

