Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.8% during the third quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 369,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,843,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $311.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

