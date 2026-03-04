Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TROX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $5.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Tronox Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Tronox has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.22 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

