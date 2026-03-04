JonesTrading Upgrades iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) to Strong-Buy

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JonesTrading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBIO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get iBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on iBio

iBio Price Performance

Shares of iBio stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.