Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Hold

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $225.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Shares of CHKP opened at $159.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $150.17 and a one year high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,601,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.8% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 119,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 52,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

