Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI Position Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 362,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.70% of Stoneridge worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 64.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 160,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 63,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 50.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,062,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 356,143 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 751,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 158,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Stoneridge Price Performance

NYSE SRI opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

About Stoneridge

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc (NYSE: SRI) is a global developer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The company’s product offerings span a range of safety, convenience and control systems, delivering tailored solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) meet increasingly stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Among Stoneridge’s core products are rearview and side-view mirror systems, camera-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and interior and exterior lighting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.