Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Rises By 20.8%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,074 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,127 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,127 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Better Home & Finance stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance International Ltd. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker BETRW. The company was formed to identify and acquire one or more businesses, with a focus on consumer, retail, fintech and other internet-enabled sectors in the Asia-Pacific region. Better Home & Finance completed its initial public offering in May 2021, raising gross proceeds of approximately $100 million.

As a blank check company, Better Home & Finance has not yet begun commercial operations or generated revenue.

