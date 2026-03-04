Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,667 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 29th total of 7,183 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PID stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $942.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

