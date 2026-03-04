Royce & Associates LP Makes New $8.13 Million Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $226,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 9.3% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 781,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $125.53 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $440.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.81 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.08%.Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSEM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

