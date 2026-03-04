Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 69,433 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 29th total of 93,556 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reading International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
NASDAQ RDI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 19,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Reading International has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.
Reading International, Inc (NASDAQ: RDI) is a diversified entertainment and real estate company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company’s principal operating arm is Reading Cinemas, a chain of multiplex movie theaters serving audiences in Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Reading Cinemas locations feature a mix of mainstream and independent film programming, premium large-format screens, special event presentations and concession services designed to enhance the customer experience.
In addition to its exhibition business, Reading International maintains a real estate development and management division focused on retail, office and mixed-use properties.
