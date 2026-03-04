Insider Selling: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 1,104 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $13,623.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 462,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,436.94. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 4,430 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $78,854.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,870 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $33,286.00.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. 17,240,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,934,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.43.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Glj Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

