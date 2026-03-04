GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,141 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 29th total of 17,755 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,278 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,278 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF Price Performance

RVNL traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $75.17.

About GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across automotive industry, designing, developing and manufacturing electric vehicles and accessories sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

