New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $1,187,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,027,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,500,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $170,435,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $465.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price objective on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $357.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,654.45. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 89,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,430,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.