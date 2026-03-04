CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,596 shares of company stock valued at $227,352,014. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $433.35 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.00 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $516.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.