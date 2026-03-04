AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,783,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,281,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $438.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.35. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.14.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

