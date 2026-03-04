China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Shares Down 15.1% – Time to Sell?

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.3880 and last traded at $4.3880. 197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

China Feihe Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of infant formula and dairy products in the People’s Republic of China. Founded in the early 1960s in Heilongjiang province, the company has grown from a regional dairy processor into one of the nation’s foremost suppliers of nutritional products for infants, children, and adults. China Feihe’s core business revolves around the research, production, and sale of milk powder formulas designed to meet various life stage requirements, with particular emphasis on quality control and food safety standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes infant formula for newborns, stage-based follow-on formula, and specialized products such as goat milk formulas and probiotic-enhanced offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.