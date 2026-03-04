Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Shares Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

Acmat Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA – Get Free Report) dropped 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Acmat Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03.

Acmat Company Profile

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also provides miscellaneous surety comprising workers’ compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

