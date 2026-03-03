William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $20.66 Million Stake in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,769 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 298.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Matador Resources by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5,927.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 361.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.07. Matador Resources Company has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $847.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.13 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

