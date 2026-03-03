AgomAb Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGMB) Now Covered by Leerink Partners

Analysts at Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of AgomAb Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGMB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 122.09% from the company’s previous close.

AGMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AgomAb Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AgomAb Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AgomAb Therapeutics Stock Performance

AgomAb Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMB opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. AgomAb Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

AgomAb Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGMB) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s name and stated strategy center on the creation of agonist antibodies designed to modulate specific receptor pathways, with the aim of providing disease-modifying treatments where conventional approaches have been limited. AgomAb’s work spans early-stage discovery through translational development and regulatory-directed studies.

AgomAb’s activities include antibody engineering, target validation, and progression of programs through preclinical and, when applicable, clinical development milestones.

