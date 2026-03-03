Robert W. Baird Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $260.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.39.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 879 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total transaction of $235,220.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,527.20. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,910. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AeroVironment News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a Buy and called the sell‑off likely overdone, keeping a $390 price target that implies substantial upside versus current levels. Jefferies Defends AeroVironment
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector tailwinds: coverage pointing to heightened demand for kamikaze/loitering munitions and drones amid Middle East tensions and defense spending trends could support future revenue and margin recovery. Kamikaze Drones Are The Weapon Of This Iran War
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat / analysis notes AVAV has very strong revenue growth, a $3.5B record in contract awards and FY guidance that could drive upside if margins normalize — supporting longer‑term analyst targets above current prices. Defense Stocks Are Soaring—AeroVironment’s Earnings Could Close the Gap
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals are mixed: fiscal Q2 showed +150% revenue Y/Y and a large backlog, but an EPS miss and margin pressure (one‑time ERP transition costs, revenue mix shift) leave execution risk until margins recover. (Earnings expected March 3.) AeroVironment Expected to Announce Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in the feed appears unreliable (zero shares reported); no clear short squeeze signal from the available data.
- Negative Sentiment: Space Force rebid / SCAR recompetition: news that the Space Force is reopening a roughly $1.4B competition for mobile ground suppliers raised investor concern AVAV could lose or see reduced economics on a program central to recent revenue expectations, triggering heavy selling. AeroVironment Tumbles as Space Force Eyes More Mobile Ground Suppliers
- Negative Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded AVAV to Underperform / Sell after the contract recompetition, explicitly citing contract and program win‑rate concerns — an influential sell signal that accelerated the decline. Raymond James Downgrade Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy intraday volatility: AVAV moved from early gains (on defense‑name strength after Iran strikes) to a sharp drop as the contract/downgrade news circulated, indicating elevated short‑term risk and fast price swings. CNBC Midday Movers
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.
The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.
