TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 149,559 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 29th total of 115,406 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TAT Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the second quarter worth about $764,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $9,186,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $53.00 target price on TAT Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

TAT Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of TATT stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.87. 40,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,513. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.34 million, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

Featured Stories

