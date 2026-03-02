Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CLEAR Secure (YOU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CLEAR Secure (NYSE: YOU) recently:

2/26/2026 – CLEAR Secure had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – CLEAR Secure had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – CLEAR Secure had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – CLEAR Secure had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – CLEAR Secure had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – CLEAR Secure was given a new $61.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – CLEAR Secure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – CLEAR Secure was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/3/2026 – CLEAR Secure was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

1/12/2026 – CLEAR Secure was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

1/6/2026 – CLEAR Secure was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 129.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 132,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,700. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $698,985.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

