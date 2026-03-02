ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.890-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Wall Street Zen cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

NYSE:ADT traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $7.01. 3,989,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,541,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,938,803 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $361,308,000 after buying an additional 8,778,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,357,866 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $293,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,977 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 27.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,476,972 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $152,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ADT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,346,077 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,451,000 after purchasing an additional 853,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,365,246 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $99,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

