Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) Short Interest Update

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 552,106 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 29th total of 723,295 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 160,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPAI. Zacks Research downgraded Safe Pro Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Safe Pro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Safe Pro Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Safe Pro Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Safe Pro Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safe Pro Group

Institutional Trading of Safe Pro Group

Safe Pro Group Trading Up 4.8%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safe Pro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Safe Pro Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 277,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPAI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. 286,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,242. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.60. Safe Pro Group has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $9.16.

Safe Pro Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Safe Pro Group

(Get Free Report)

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Pro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Pro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.