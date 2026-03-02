SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of SunocoCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunocoCorp has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunocoCorp
SunocoCorp Price Performance
About SunocoCorp
Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SunocoCorp
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for SunocoCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunocoCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.