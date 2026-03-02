SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2026

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNCGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of SunocoCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunocoCorp has an average rating of “Sell”.

SunocoCorp Price Performance

Shares of SunocoCorp stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. SunocoCorp has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

About SunocoCorp

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

