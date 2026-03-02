AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Stock Position Lowered by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in AutoZone by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael A. George acquired 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,398.13 per share, for a total transaction of $492,728.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,341.58. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,341.99, for a total value of $324,173.03. Following the sale, the director owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,852.36. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,775.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays set a $3,880.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on AutoZone from $4,850.00 to $4,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,280.63.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $3,751.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,594.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,829.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,210.72 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

