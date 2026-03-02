Qualigen Therapeutics (AIXC) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIXC – Get Free Report) is one of 458 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Qualigen Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qualigen Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors 4898 9969 15995 377 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.25%. Given Qualigen Therapeutics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qualigen Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 5.62, meaning that their average share price is 462% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics N/A -$6.26 million -0.15 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors $432.12 million -$67.78 million -10.61

Qualigen Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics. Qualigen Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -52.57% Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Summary

Qualigen Therapeutics rivals beat Qualigen Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient’s blood. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

